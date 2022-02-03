Eulogies For Engr. Akarachi As ‘Mbaike Unity Cup’ Donor Rewards Winners ..Sponsors Four Players for Europe Trials

Few weeks after the conclusion of the 2021/22 Akarachi Mbaike Unity Football Competition, organizers of the annual tournament designed to foster unity among the 24 Wards of Mbaitli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency on Tuesday February 1, 2022 rewarded the winners of this seasons edition amidst eulogies for the donor, Engr Akarachi Amadi.

The competition which held during the Yuletides and won by Amaimo Ward back to back also produced some interesting talents who were discovered at various centres with four of them sponsored to Europe for professional football trials by Engr Akarachi.

Addressing the gathering before the brief ceremony at the Akarachi Foundation’s office on Okigwe road, Owerri, Hon Chuks Metu, Director of Operations Integrity Group Initiative IGI, co organizers of the competition said more of the scouted talents during the tournament will soon be joining their compatriots further the European trials as promised by their principal.

While highlighting most of the promises of Engr Akarachi for the good and enterprising people of Mbaike Federal Constituency, the LOC Chairman of the tournament, Hon. Godson Onyemaobi who was unavoidably absent during the event told Trumpeta sports desk that they have over 20 scouted players noting that the good gesture of Engr Akarachi to sponsor the talented players is a milestone in terms of youth empowerment.

During the prize money presentation totaling about N3.5m, the Hon Chuks Metu urged the recipients to use the largesse judiciously and for the good of their in line with the intentions of the donor.

Hon Ndidi Njoku on behalf of Amaimo Ward who emerged back to back champions received the sum of N1.5m.

For Orodo B, the runners up, Hon Eze James received for his Ward the sum of N850, 000, while Chief Emenike Nwanaga of Akabo Ward and Mr Olugbuo Chris of Orodo A each received the sums of N500,00 and N200,000 respectively.

Also individual awards was giving to outstanding players during the tournament such as; Best Player of the tournament, Onu Ekene of Amaimo Ward (N100, 000).

Best Keeper, Avusa Anthony of Amaimo (N100, 000), Top Scorer, Agha Chibueze of Orodo Ward A (N100, 000) and the Best Behaved Team which went to Orodo Ward A (N100, 000).

In their responds;

Onwudinjo Chukwudi who spoke on behalf of Orodo A Ward expressed delight and joy of the donors sincerity and faithfulness to his promises since the inception of the competition.

Chief Emenike Nwanaga of Akabo thanked organizers of the tournament especially the IGI group and the entire Wards for their conduct and maturity which he said was instrumental to a peaceful and successful conclusion of the tournament. He however thanked God for granting Engr Akarachi the wealth and wisdom to promote unity in Mbaike through football as well as empowering the youths and the people as he prayed God to grant him success on his ambition.

In his own comments, Mbama Rufus of Orodo B revealed that their reward will be dedicated to the people of Orodo Ward B assuring IGI and Engr Akarachi of the support of his people in his aspirations.

Speaking on behalf of the champions, Hon Ndidi Njoku who bragged that his team will win the trophy in its 3rd edition made a lyrics, “Ka anyi ga zigaraha ozi, ka anyi gwaha na chi Akarachi ka nma”, simply implying to tell the people of Mbaike that Akarchi is the best as Amaimo is behind hoa ambition.

Other dignitaries who witnessed the event include; Chief Mrs Meg, Constituency Women Leaders, Madam Ajoku, Mbaitoli Women Leader, Madam Akaudo Iheanacho, Ikeduru Women Leader and Prince Ugonna Achuko, Mbaitoli Youth Leader among many others.