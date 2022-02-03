Tragedy Averted As Imo Workers Escape Death After Auto Crash

By Okey Alozie

It would have been a sad tale for the Imo State government as some workers of the various ministries escaped death after an auto crash.

Trumpeta learnt that an accident involving one of the shuttle bus service with other vehicles would have been disastrous but for the timely intervention of the driver who applied safety caution.

Though no death was recorded, but the workers and other passengers were severely injured.

Trumpeta learnt that the staff bus driver according noticed danger while driving along the axis of Concorde junction and Heros square. The driver in question along the line stopped at House of Assembly temporary site close to Heros square to drop some workers.

While the workers were alighting from the staff bus another vehicle coming with speed from Concorde junction hit the back of the staff bus and demanded the government vehicle.

Many civil servants who were inside the bus as at that particular time because of the impact got injured and were rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment.

It was learnt that the driver of the saloon car which rammed into the workers staff bus was running for his safety.

It was gathered that kidnappers were pursing him and as a result, he was on speed, while he was running for his safety, the accident occurred.

Few workers who spoke to our reporter praised God for saving their lives.