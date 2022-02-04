Sir Obidinma Hails Campos FC On Their NNL Status ..Urges Team to Imbibe Elkanah’s Legacies for Success

The President/CEO of Elkanah Onyeali Care Foundation EOCF, Comrade Obisdinma Onyeali (KSC) has lauded the achievements of Campos FC Academy especially their their qualification to play in the Nigeria National League NNL, also known as the most important league.

Speaking recently in Owerri at the foundation’s office Wetheral road, Owerri, Sir Obidinma said the team has shown the dedication and selfless attributes of his late father, Late Elkanah Onyeali “Mercedese” during his playing days for Tranmere Rovers in England and for the National team of Nigeria.

While urging them to emulate Elkanah’s legacies which was characterised with discipline, selflessness, patriotism and total dedication, Sir Obidinma who is also the President of Elkanah Onyeali FC Academy expressed delight that his Dads efforts of raising professional footballers and administrators like him has never been in vein stating that the President of Campos FC, Mr Patrick Osuji “Campos” has shown sagacity and capacity since 1998 the team started producing players who have distinguished themselves as well as the team making Imo proud with their outstanding and worthy representation.

He averred that his Foundation would continue to support empowerment of the youths in our society through football in memory of his late Dad’s legacy.

He therefore wished Campos FC a very good outing when the NNL league commences this February assuring them of EOCF’s supported