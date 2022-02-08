IDEATO 2023: Ngoforo Receives Massive Endorsements, Vows To End APC Rule, Donates To PDP For E-Registration

By Nkama Chioma

A frontline aspirant for Ideato North Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Franklin Ngoforo, has bemoaned the level of infrastructural decay in the area and vehemently stated , that the representation which the ruling APC has offered Ideato people in the past years can best be described as cruel.

Ngoforo, who stated this while consulting with grassroot leaders from his immediate community, Ndi-Uche in Arondizuogu on Saturday, used the opportunity to urge the people to permanently bring the era of APC in Ideato North to an end come 2023.

In his words “We now have an obligation to stop this misery in Ideato North. What the APC has done to our people is unthinkable and should be highly condemned by all true sons and daughters of Ideato”

Continuing, he made mention that the presence of APC has done alot of harm to his community with it’s cruel and unacceptable pattern of leadership.

He stressed that the RAMP road projects which the PDP administration under the leadership of His Excellency Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, brought to this community were cancelled by the incumbent regime of the APC without no cogent reasons.

Ngoforo reiterated that PDP’s administration paid counterpart fund for the NEWMAP project to end the erosion when they noticed that the road has become a death trap and as such, a threat to residents of Urualla based on damage done by erosion but unfortunately, this same APC cancelled the project and today that road is still in very bad state.

Furthermore, he stated that their Local Government Area is meant to have received a total of N3.6 billion from the Federation Account in the last two years but uptill date nothing as records are there to prove as the buildings are so dilapidated .

In conclusion , Ngoforo mentioned that they must not fail to ask Uzodinma to account for their monies. The secretariat building which the Ihedioha Administration almost completed just in seven months has today been abandoned to rot away,” he said.

Continuing, Ngoforo lamented that “most communities in Arondizuogu have not seen electricity for many years while the rest have not even been electrified at all. This is very provocative. The stadium which the Ihedioha Administration brought to Ideato North, which today would have helped in harnessing the local talents in sports, has been abandoned. How can you solve insecurity without first channeling the creative energies of the youths into useful and productive ventures?

“Ideato North alone has over 35% of all the comatose industries in Imo state, and the reason for this is that the associated infrastructure needed for industrialization is now absent in our land. What else is the purpose of political representation if not to articulate the needs of the people and provide solutions through the instrumentality of legislation? They have rendered our land desolate, but the time has come for everyone to join the PDP in order to forever end this agony brought to us by the APC,” Ngoforo appealed.

The leaders and stakeholders took turns to endorse the candidacy of Ngoforo and to pour encomiums on the youthful real estate champion, describing him as the most suitable for the job.

In a similar consultation with the leadership of the PDP in Izuogu Ward 1, Ngoforo harped on the need to revive the evangelism for the ongoing PDP E-Registration Exercise.

“Today, I have bought more phones and brought more funds in addition to my donations previously so that we could engage more Ward Registration Agents. This will make it easier and faster. We have to come all out and be proud to evangelize for our party.

You also recall that I have set prizes for those who register the highest number of members. We all as PDP must realize that we have a duty to mobilize the people and make them conscious of the ongoing bad governance in our land. We must show a direction and lead the way. That way is the PDP,” he declared.