Imo PDP Youth Football Tourney Hits Crescendo Feb 19 ..Municipal Battles Ohaji/Egbema For Trophy ..As Oguta Sizes Up Ahiazu for 3rd Place

The grand finale of the maiden Imo State Peoples Democratic Party PDP’s Youth Football Competition holds on Saturday February 19, 2022.

According to a release made available by Local Organizing Committee LOC Chairman, Hon Kelechi Eke to Trumpeta sports desk, the tournament which has witnessed about 85 matches during the group and knockout stages will see the eventual winners emerge during the final/carnival like event which holds at Ogodo Play Ground @ All Saints Anglican Church, Egbu in Owerri North LGA with the first game (3rd place match between Oguta LGA vs Ahiazu Mbaise LGA) by 1pm while the main event comes by 3pm as Owerri Municipal Council will lock horn in a royal battle with their counterparts from Ohaji/Egbema LGA.

The release further stated that His Excellency Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha “Omenkeahuruanya”, Sen Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu (PDP Nat Secretary), Rt Hon( Engr) Gerald Irina will be special guests of honour while Chief Charles Ugwu (State PDP Chairman) will be Chairman if the event and Chief Chimdi Ejiogu, Chief Host of the event.

The tournament which is sponsored by Dr Summer Nwokie “Ikuku Mbaise”, Rt Hon Jones Onyerieri, Chief Thankgod Ezeani ” Ogbaturuehi” and G-14 PDP Group will also have as its guests of honour, Amb Kema Chikwe, Sen Ezenwa Onyewuchi, all PDP members of House of Reps as well as all PDP members of House of Assembly.