Ngor Okpala: Election Petition Tribunal Ready As PDP Prepares To Submit Case Against Amajirionwu

Indications are that the President of Court of Appeal, Hon Justice MB Dongban Mensen has constituted for Imo State, the National and House of Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal Panel that will sit in Owerri to look into the fallout of the Ngor Okpala bye-election.

In a letter signed by Nancy Zakayo Matayo Esq, dated February 25, 2022, it was stated that the Tribunal will commence sitting at High Court, Owerri.

However, there is indication that the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, who has expressed disgust with the outcome of the election will soon appear before the Tribunal with its petition.

It would be recalled that the returning officer of the election declared the candidate of the All Progressive Congress APC, Blyden Amajirionwu as the winner, after the Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC in Imo State had made a broadcast, saying that the election was marred with irregularities, including adoption and kidnapping of his staff and INEC materials.

The chairman of PDP in Imo State Engr Charles Ugwu in a release had called for a total cancellation of the exercise, which his party said was dominated with violence.

Even in the announcement made by the returning officer, he could not pronounce the candidate of PDP, Chief Jeff Nwachukwu, but mentioned one Chris Nwachukwu, corroborating PDP’s allegation that the election and its result were shams.