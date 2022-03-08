Owerri Zone Senate: Divine Mandate Drums Support For Basil Maduka, Urges Him To Be At His Best

Nkama Chioma

The Divine Mandate Group Owerri Zone chapter on Saturday the 5th of March, 2022 paid a courtesy visit to the Imo East senatorial zone aspirant Hon. Basil Maduka who has declared intention under the platform of the PDP in his party office situated on old Okigwe road.

Speaking during the visit the Director General, DG, of the Divine Mandate Group Arch. Chief Magnus Chilaka (Ohia-Ahuru-Agu) stated that the essence of their meeting was solely to familiarize themselves with him and to let him know they are solidly behind him.

Continuing, he mentioned that he has been of immense help to them countless times and now, they have unanimously come to declare their stand for him by pledging their unflinching support to him.

Chilaka stressed, that this project of delivering Maduka is possible and achievable but needs combined efforts

He reiterated that their support for him is solely because of the positive light they have seen in him and must encourage him to the end.

Speaking also at the event , was the DG of the Basil Maduka Campaign Organization (BAMACO)Hon.Josiah Obilor Nwosu who thanked the group immensely for finding his principal worthy of recognition and also ,for stating without mincing words their unalloyed support towards the ambition of Maduka.

He mentioned that everyone should work in synergy as he is confident and optimistic that Maduka would emerge victorious and would definitely deliver the good people of Owerri Zone out of darkness.

Addressing the members of the group based on their comments, Hon .Maduka appreciated them for identifying with him at a point like this .

He mentioned that this passion has been in him for long and for this reason decided to run for senatorial election come 2023.He hinted that he would run an all inclusive government where empowerment would go beyond provision of grinding machine, drilling of boreholes, installation of transformers and others in like manner but rather would gainfully employ the youths and give them a sense of belonging.

Continuing, he stressed that his government would be more of actions than talks. He also, stated that the senatorial ambition of his is a project that must be actualized as he for long had vehemently prayed for it.

Trumpeta learnt that the people are so eager towards ensuring that Maduka wins because since 1999 Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Mbaise haven’t fielded a senator and now is the set time for them to do so with Hon. Basil Maduka in the race.

Same day Divine Mandate Group visited, Trumpeta observed that 9 coordinators from different Local government were inaugurated of which are Hon. Engr. Elegalam Edwin (Aboh Mbaise)Hon.Nze Richard Iwu (Ahiazu Mbaise) Ezeribe Timothy (Ezinihitte Mbaise) Deacon Inno Ofurum (Ikeduru) John Eke (Ngor Okpala) Hon.(Barr) O.Y.B Nwafor (Mbaitoli) Ejiogu Nnamdi (Owerri Municipal) Akuta Tochukwu (Owerri West ) and. An were asked by both the Divine Mandate DG and the BAMACO DG to project the party and it’s candidate in good light.

Hon.Basil Maduka in summary mentioned that with the caliber of persons selected to coordinate his affairs he is hopeful that success would be achieved.

He reiterated that he has come to add positive values to the youths, to be a source of succour to those in need and as well as to represent them fully.

He promised never to disappoint them nor trade with the confidence they have conferred on him.

The people prayed for him as well as wished him well.