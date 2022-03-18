EOCF Boss, Sir Obidinma Lauds Imo SWAN on Sec Schools Table Tennis Championship ..Backs Grassroots Sports Revival

The President and CEO, Elkanah Onyeali Care Foundation EOCF, Comrade Obidinma Onyeali (KSC) has commended members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria SWAN, Imo state chapter for organizing a table tennis competition among secondary schools in the state.

In a statement made available by the foundations media, Sir Obidinma who is also the President of Elkanah Onyeali FC Academy said the idea is a wonderful one that can motivate the development of grassroots sports in Imo and beyond.

“My late father, Elkanah Onyeali ‘Mercedese’ was a product of schools sports when he alongside Chief Arthur Nzeribe played for Holy Ghost College in their school days and playing for a Port Harcourt based team before moving abroad to play for Tranmere Rovers in Liverpool.

“With competition’s like this among the schools, more talents would be discovered that would later become stars and possibly go on to represent the state and Nigeria in their near future.

“Elkanah Onyeali Care Foundation apart from commending Imo SWAN for the initiative shall also support in our own little way as we urge the ministry of education in the state to mandate all schools to include sports as a major part of their activities so as to improve the psycho motor of their pupils.

Recall that Imo SWAN is planning to organize a one day Secondary Schools Table Tennis Championship with selected schools taking part on Saturday April 2, 2022.

The schools include; Government Secondary School, Owerri, Holy Ghost College, Owerri, Imperial Secondary School Ubomiri, Mbaitoli and St Josephs Academy Amaimo, Ikeduru.