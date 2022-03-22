Asinobi Gives Succour To Women, Builds Library, Health Center In Mbieri Communities

Dr. Onyewuchi Asinobi, the Mayor of Mbieri community and ex- Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, of the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) on Sunday, marked his birthday with the Obazu Mbieri women and less privileged.

Mayor .Asinobi, during the event gave the sum of N30,000 cash each to over 30 women for support and up-keep of their homes in appreciation and thanksgiving for God’s mercies and kindness.

Addressing journalists shortly after the event held at his country home in Obazu, Mbieri, Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo state, the celebrant who is the 22nd child of Late Chief Medical Asinobi said he’s not a politician and not planning to be one.

According to him,” By the special grace of God, we have been able to establish health centre for our people for the past 8years where we see a maximum of 30 people on week days.

“We have given medication free of charge .and we have also been able to build a library for the community secondary school.

The celebrant said. “I feel fulfilled impacting lives because God has blessed me so much that I’m not looking for any post or contract from anybody but I breathe and think Obazu”

Speaking on his background, Asinobi who is also the Mayor gburugburu of Mbieri ancient kingdom and Mborogu chukwu of Mbaitoli Local Government Area said he joined the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and later retired as the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Limited after steering it’s affairs for 15years.

On why he went into philanthropy, he said he derived it from his late father who gave succour to lots of people while alive. He so loved Obazu, he was Obazu and Obazu was him .As a wealth man, he assisted the downtrodden. That why we derived the desire to assist the people in need.”

On his advice to other well-to-do Nigerians, he said it’s difficult for one to have money and don’t do philanthropy, just that many do it silently and don’t make noise about them. Some do little and make the loudest noise. Any God fearing person that made money should be able to help others.

The soft spoken intellectual giant opined that Obazu is fragmented, the women and men need somebody who will unite the people. My advice is that they should keep an open mind and become selfless.

Recall that Asinobi had earlier empowered scores of petty traders and shop owners around his country home with N130, 000 cash to offset their annual rent and boost their businesses.

In attendance were representatives of Obazu Women Association led by Lady Jane Obido, the representatives of Obazu Town Union led by its Secretary, Emeka Nosiri, beneficiaries of the his free medicare programs , beneficiaries of his N130, 000 cash for shop owners among others too many.