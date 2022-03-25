Ezinihiite Mbaise Assembly Aspirant, Vivian Dimgba Felicitates With Ihedioha @57

A frontline aspirant for Ezinihitte Mbaise constituency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Vivian Dimgba has felicitated with the former governor of Imo state and an illustrious son of Mbaise, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha OON (Omenkeahurunanya) on his 57th birthday celebration.

“You have been consistent and extraordinary in demonstrating what true leadership should look like. In that vein, you have also taught us that every good dream and desire is valid.

“I celebrate the man that you are, and the passion you embody which is all tailored towards the betterment of your people. I ask and pray that your earnest desire for us will all eventually come to fruition.

“I join family members, friends, Parliamentarians, Ezinihitte constituency, Mbaise Nation and all the good people of Imo State in celebrating with you my Excellency. May your stars continue to align in all the right places.”