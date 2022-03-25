Non Appointment of Devt Centres’ Cordinators Worry Uzodinma’s Supporter

Followers of Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, are getting restless and lamenting non Appointment of Coordinators for the 64 Development Centres in Imo State months after Governor promised them.

According to information available to Trumpeta, most of those worried claimed to be loyalists of Gov Uzodinma who were abandoned since two years after the Governor got into office, but were some months ago reassured by the Governor that he will remember them when he constitutes the Development Centres.

Those who spoke to Trumpeta said that they are beginning not to believe their Principal again, as he has become fond of promising them mouth watering offices without any thing coming.

“We had hoped that Govern will appoint the Development Centre Coordinators as he promised us, but from weeks now to months, nothing has happened. So, what do we believe again? Comrade Emma Nwachukwu from Oru West LGA asked this Newspaper.

One of the sources reminded Newsmen that Governor Uzodinma said the Imo House of Assembly has brought back the law backing the centres, but nothing has happened ever since then.

The Uzodinma followers said that the appointment of 64 Development Centre Coordinators will reduce the number of APC numbers loitering around without appointments and jobs.

“Imagine how many of APC members that will get jobs with the appointment of 64 Development Coordinators and Four members each? Dr Alex Nwaeze said.

These disgruntled APC members lamented that it is quite unfortunate that the Governor has not done enough to ameliorate the suffering of those who fought for him to be Governor, and warned that they may not be taken for granted in the next election.