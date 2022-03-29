Jets Club In BrainyWyse College Produces Prototype Electric Car

By O. C Emmanuel

Students of Jets Club in BrainyWyse College, Naze Owerri North LGA has produced a prototype electrical car. The co-ordinator of the club, Engr. Michael Nwogu disclosed the development while speaking to the management, staff and students of the school. The co-ordinator, Engr. Michael Nwogu listed the names of the students as Udochukwu Obasi, in Jss 3, Onu Prontus, in Jss 1, Onu Divmine, in Jss 2 and Okere Promise, in Jss 1.

According to him, the Jets Club was formed by professor Okebukola in 1982 which is aimed at awakening scientific and technological awareness and interest of students, creating a long lasting love for science and technology, providing basic science and technology education, broadening the mind, satisfying the hunger and curiosity of teenagers as well as preparing students for future practical science endeavours.

Engr. Nwogu further disclosed that it is not only a prototype electrical car is produced but houses and other crafts. He said that the club is faced with financial challenges and therefore called on government and well meaning individuals to intervene, since education is a collective responsibility.

The principal of the school, Chaplain Emeremgini Chukwuma Pal, expressed happiness over the incidence and described it as a welcome development. The principal described science and technology as a current trend that should be made open to students since the world is gradually going digital. According to him, students should be involved actively in science and technology education in order to be self reliant and employers of labour. He therefore called on sponsors, lovers of education, technologically inclined people to intervene in the activities of these students.

Reacting further, the proprietor of the school, Pastor Osunyemi Wale congratulated the co-ordinator of the club and his members, described them as imaginative and creative people. According to the proprietor, ” I was so excited to see that the kids actually produced a remote controlled car today using simple environment friendly materials. Simple encouragement would take these kids places. I am optimistic the future is being moulded right before our very eyes.”

The students of Jets Club thanked the proprietor and entire school management for the enabling environment to showcase talent and further called on government and well meaning individuals for intervention.