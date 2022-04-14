Discomfort As Late Sam Okwaraji’s Stature Is Hacked Down

The saying that, “Prophets are not known in their land”, has continued to play out itself following the sudden and strange pulling down of Samuel Sochukwuma Okwaraji’s memorial stature built under Governor Ashike Udenwa’s regime.

It is not enough that the Rescue Mission administration of Rochas Okorocha in his time demolished the then Sam Okwaraji stadium in Orlu in the guise of building befitting brand new stadium which till date has never been put to any good use, another carnage has recently been melted to the fallen hero as the only standing legacy the state and sporting world particularly football has for late Okwaraji as his stature right in front of the Dan Anyiam gate along Wetheral road has been hacked down by the 3R government who we gathered are effecting road beautification in the stadium community.

Trumpeta sports desk gathered that the motive for bringing the stature down has not been made known to anybody as debris of the iconic hero can bee seen lying on the floor as people continue to wonder why a man who laude down his life in his conscious efforts to uplift the name of father land would be treated as if he like that.

Recall that the Orlu born professional footballer who was based in Germany died during a World Cup match against Angola in 1989 at the then National Stadium Surulere, Legaos were he slumped and died due what was termed as heart attack.

Since then the state and the nation after his burial have failed to honour and further immortalise his name which has elicited lots of comments.

When this paper repeatedly tried contacting the state’s Sports Commissioner for his comments on the sudden development, Hon Dan Chike Ogu who we gathered is currently at Abuja with Team Imo for the maiden edition of the National Para-athletics Championship, failed to answer his calls.