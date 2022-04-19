Abajah All-Stars Extol NLO, Imo FA over National League Games in Nwangele ..Move Will Aid Grassroots Devt – VP, Egbule

The executive and members of Abajah All-Stars have appreciated the Nigerian National League NLO, organizers and Imo State Football Association for bringing and approving the use of Abajah Central Sports Arena for these seasons Nation Wide League 1 matches.

The body who described the move as a progressive one equally gave their moral support to proprietor of Bussdor FC and the management team for choosing the Abajah Central Sports Arena as their home ground for the NLO 1 2022 matches.

Reacting of the development to Trumpeta sports desk, the association Vice President, Hon Tony Egbule said they are ever willing as always to partner with government and private agencies including the NLO and the state FA for any activity that will promote grassroots football development.

Egbule said the first NLO match had already taken place at centre which his association renovated before the Yuletide games in December 2021 as Bussdor FC got the better of their counterparts from Anambra state, Udala FC 4 -1.

While assuring a peaceful atmosphere and support, Hon Egbule averred that the games apart from the fun fiesta it brings to Abajah community and Nwangele LGA generally noted that it surely has the potentials of improving the community’s economy as petty traders in the area would sale their items.