Elkanah Onyeali FC Academy Staff Felicitates With Sir Obidinma On His Birthday

It was indeed a moment of joy, celebration and thanksgiving to God for the entire management staff of Elkanah Onyeali Care Foundation on Tuesday as their CEO/President Comrade Obidinma Onyeali (KSC) marked yet another year in his life.

The elated staff of EOCF who are also owners of Elkanah Onyeali Football Academy took to the social media painting various handles with rainbow colours of joy and excitement to join Sir Obinma in marking his birthday.

In their various write ups particularly on the Facebook, they prayed for God to continue to sustain him and his family with Favour, Joy, Divine Protection and plenty blessings.

“You have a heart of gold and your selfless nature has endured you to the heart of many.

“Little wonder, women and youths in all quarters are singing your praised while praying for your continued progress.

“On behalf of our PM, Shiba and Lilian, we wish to use this medium to appreciate you for impacting positively in our lives and teaching us the strength and gain of humble life and kindness which you no doubt inherited from you late Father, Elkanah Onyeali, a great icon of football and humanity.

We wish you many happy returns and many more blissful years ahead.