K.O Mbadiwe University Scores 100% In Maiden NUC Accreditation, As VC Dozie Lauds Uzodinma

By Amaechi Chidinma

The Kingsley Ozumba (K.O.) Mbadiwe University Ideato Imo State scored 100% in her maiden accreditation exercise.

In a letter to the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. I.N. S Dozie with reference NUC/ES/412/VOL. 14/43, dated 14th April, 2022 signed by Dr. Maryann Sali, Director of Accreditation, the university obtained Full accreditation in the following programmes; Accounting, Business Administration, English and Literary Studies, History and International Relations, Biochemistry, Microbiology, Political Science, and Psychology and Interim accreditation in Computer Science, Economics and Sociology. The letter further stated that the validity period for Full accreditation is five (5) years, while the validity period for Interim accreditation is Two (2) years.

In a chat with our correspondent, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Professor I.N.S. Dozie expressed deep gratitude to God for this modest achievement. He appreciated the Governor of Imo State and Visitor to the University, His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodimma for his solid and generous support to the University during the preparations for the accreditation exercise. He thanked the staff and students of KOMU for their steadfastness, diligence and hard work which helped in achieving this historic milestone.

He also commended the host communities for their solidarity during the NUC visit. Prof. Dozie further expressed happiness for the fact that the final year students of the university will be mobilized for the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) programmes on graduation in a few months’ time. He pledged that the Management of the institution will remain focused and committed in her overall drive to reposition the university for global competitiveness and to attain world-class status in a short period of time.