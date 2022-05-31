Imo YSFON U-15 Memorial Football Tourney Zooms Into Semis..Tate Academy, Legit FC, Chika FC, Power Strikers Justle for Final

The maiden edition of the YSFON U-15 Memorial football competition which commenced couple of weeks ago has entered it’s semi finals stage.According to a release made available to Trumpeta sports desk by the technical committee head of the tournament, Mr Alex Ndulaka “One on One”, four teams namely, Taye Academy FC, Chika FC, Legiy FC and Power Strikers FC over the weekend booked their places in the semi finals.Legit FC of Aladinma got the better of their opponent’s, Jah Rule FC of Eziobodo in the first quarter final decided on Saturday at 2pm while Taye Academy humbled Golden Boys FC of Umuguma in the second quarters on Saturday.On Sunday at 2pm, Chika FC showed their superiority over KHP FC of Egbu while Power Strikers had an easy entry as their opponents, Ekwueme FC of Uratta failed to turn up for their encounter.With the quarters done and dusted, the semi final fixtures will see Legit FC take Power Strikers in the first match on Sunday 5th June 2022 at 2pm just as Taye Academy takes on Chika FC at 4pm.The two matches will both be played at Old Township stadium along Tetlwo road, Owerri.The tournament is in memory of fallen heroes of YSFON and ex-internationals who served the state and the nation selflessly as footballers, coaches and sports administrators.They include; Late Shedrack Ajero, Sir Peter Erege and Coach Monday Ibekwe.