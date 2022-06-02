More Imo Assembly Members Risk Sack Over Planned Defections

There are strong indications that the number of the members of the Imo State House of Assembly who would finish up the legislative year of the state legislature by next year would be reduced if developing signs trailing the conduct of the party primaries are taken serious.

Since the end of the exercise, all has not been well for the House members over the inability of the some of them in APC to get the promised tickets to get either return for a second missionary journey of move to the National Assembly in 2023.

The outcome which saw a reasonable number lose out are forcing those of them in APC without a ticket to run 2023 election consider seeking another party platform to run for the next year’s contest.

Trumpeta recalls that before the primaries those of them in APC were reported to have had assurances from Government House, Owerri, of getting tickets of what they wanted.

The by-product of the failure to grab a ticket after the primaries is planned defection by the affected members before the window for filing in names of candidates expires.

According to what Trumpeta further learnt, sack of members who are planning to quit the party is looming, courtesy of the Speaker, Rt Hon Kennedy Ibeh.

Only few months ago, Speaker Ibeh set up a very dangerous precedent in the Imo Assembly whereby any member who decamps to another party from APC faces removal. It would be recalled that for announcing his defection from APC to PDP, member for Nkwerre, Prince Barr Obinna Okwarra was sacked by the Speaker who cited constitutional provisions to get rid of the defecting Nkwreee member.

Our editorial crew who has been observing post primary developments reports that some of the lawmakers have started negotiating for fresh romance with the less fancied parties where chances are available to run for next election.

A source told Trumpeta that already few of them who lost chances of going to the Reps have commenced talks and already perfecting papers to have the tickets of the parties while majority of those who were denied tickets for the House of the Assembly under APC are seeking other channels to run for the election.

Trumpeta also has it on good authority that those who lost out have started negotiating to leave APC and fly tickets of other parties.

There are fears that since Okwarra of Nkwerre was sacked for leaving APC for PDP, others planning to leave would get similar treatment if their intentions see the light of the day.