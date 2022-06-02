GOOD NEWS: 15 IMO LAWMAKERS EMERGE PARTY FLAG BEARERS, MAY RETURN IN 2023

The battle for return in the 10th Imo State House of Assembly by 2023 is gradually taking shape with the emergence of candidates.

Political parties across Imo State had elected their candidates for the next general elections.

In the present dispensation, it’s only the APC and PDP constitute the parliament.

While APC takes position of the majority caucus position, PDP is in the minority.

However, among the 26 Lawmakers who filed out for the primary elections, only 15 clinched the tickets.

In APC, 9 Members made the list of candidates in their constituencies.

They are Honorables; Kennedy Ibeh (Obowo), Amara Iwuanyanwu (Nwangele), Chigozie Nwaneri (Oru East), Kanayo Onyemaechi (Owerri West), Eddy Obinna (Aboh Mbaise), Johnson Iheonukara Duru (Ideato South), Chidiebere Ogbunikpa (Okigwe), Sam Otuibe (Ahiazu Mbaise), and Dominic Ezerioha (Oru West).

The PDP Lawmakers Honorables; Anyadike Nwosu (Ezinihitte Mbaise), Frank Ugboma (Oguta), Philip Ejiogu (Owerri North), Solomon Anukam (Owerri Municipal), Paschal Okolie (Orlu), and Okey Onyekanma (Mbaitoli) were all returned and cleared to contest again under the umbrella platform.

The joy among the six emerged PDP legislators shook the walls of the venue for the primaries (Aladimma mall) when they noticed that they all won the tickets, except two who lost the battle.

Having won the tickets, preparations are on top gear for the main game of the 2023 elections.

Meanwhile, it’s only in the APC caucus that most members were withdrawn for fresh persons.

THREE EX 8TH ASSEMBLY MEMBERS GRAB APGA, APC, RETURN TICKETS

Luck smiled on three Members of the 8th Assembly of the Imo State Parliament last week as they all won their party’s primary elections.

The three colleagues who met each other in their first outing to the State Legislature are now flag bearers awaiting for 2023 general elections to slug it out for the main victory.

They are Honorables; Uche Francis Agabige (Orsu), Lugard Osuji (Owerri Municipal), and Obinna Egu (Ngor Okpala).

While Agabige defeated the incumbent Ekene Nnodumele under APC, Egu did same to Amajirionwu who ran for Federal Seat and lost under APC, and Osuji under APGA.

During their first tenure, they all held relevant standing committees and were said to had maintained a cordial relationship with their respective constituents.

They are set to return to the House for second tenure should they be more lucky to defeat their opponents in 2023.

Agabige, Osuji, and Egu are said to be threats to their rivals considering their background, and from where they are coming from.

Agabige is currently a Commissioner in ISOPADEC, Egu has a family tie with a prominent politician close to the Governor, while Osuji who won under APGA is a household name in Owerri Municipal Council.

For them, it would be a reunion meeting each other again in the 10th Assembly.

I NEVER CONTESTED FOR IDEATO REPS SEAT

-ARTHUR EGWIM

The member representing Ideato North State Constituency, Rt. Hon Arthur Innocent Egwim has refuted reports surrounding his 2023 ambition.

It was earlier reported that Egwim was among the contenders for Ideato House of Representatives stool under the APC.

Unfortunately, the legal practitioner turned Lawmaker had made a statement in that regard.

In a telephone call with Assembly Vibes yesterday morning, Hon Egwim did not only express displeasure on the news where he was mentioned as one of the Lawmakers who lost the APC Reps primaries, but also stated that he never bought any form for the National Assembly.

He categorically submitted that, he neither bought form for Reps position, nor joined in the primaries for Ideato North and South Reps.

According to him, if he had done such, it wouldn’t be a hidden arrangement.

He was of the view that the process of contesting for an election is not a secret thing, but a public affair.

“Akuabata” as fondly addressed seized the opportunity to inform Trumpeta Newspaper that no one has done him any wrong so far, as he still enjoys his party, the APC, but at the moment, didn’t run for the Federal Reps seat as erroneously conceived by the media and the public.

Currently, Egwim is completing his second missionary journey as a State Parliamentarian.

OGBUAGU, OBIEFULE, NJOKU DENY LABOUR PARTY DEFECTION RUMOUR

Following the rumoured planned defection of some Lawmakers of the Imo State House of Assembly from APC to Labour Party after the APC’s primary elections held last week, the victims have denied making such a move.

Honorables Uche Ogbuagu, Ngozi Obiefule, and Michael Onyemaechi Njoku of Ikeduru, Isu, and Ihitte/Uboma constituencies respectively have warned rumour mongers to desist from peddling falsehood with their name.

This came after the Imo APC primaries which its results didn’t favour them, rather their opponents.

Speculations however had it that since they lost out to their rivals, their next settlement would be found in another party platform, the Labour Party.

In a media chat with Trumpeta Correspondent on Tuesday, the trio fumed over the said news.

Ogbuagu had contested for Mbaike Reps seat, but withdrew afterwards, which eventually saw another, Akarachi Amadi emerge winner under APC.

For Obiefule, Mr. Harrison Nwadike was annointed as a consensus candidate for Nwangele/Nkwerre/Njaba/Isu APC seat.

The youthful Michael Crown Njoku, although the result of the Okigwe South APC primaries is still shrouded in controversy, saw Chike Okafor declared winner.

Clearing all doubts, the three Lawmakers of the 9th House maintained that they are still in APC full time and have no plans of joining another political party.

Amb Uche Ogbuagu in his response to the questions posed on him said, “No be me oo”, “Where else do you want me to be if not APC”, “God will make a way”.

The ranking female Member, Ngozi Obiefule in a loud voice shouted, “MBA, what for? I’m a full fledged member of APC and have no cause to leave now”.

On Michael Onyemaechi Njoku’s side, he believes that the people’s mandate can never be thwarted nor changed, maintaining that he remains in APC till thy kingdom come.

Recall that Labour Party began to make waves the moment the former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi joined and clinched the party’s Presidential ticket.

Because Peter Obi is believed to be the beautiful bride of the South East extraction to succeed Buhari after 2023, many joined him in the Labour party for the realization of the project.

But for the Imo House members, they have vehemently disassociated selves from such move.