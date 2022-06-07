Imo SWAN Sec Sch Table -Tennis Tourney: Samddady Urges Stakeholders To Invest On Grassroots Sports, Youths

..As Govt Sec, Owerri Sweep Junior & Senior Category

The special guest of honour and patron of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria SWAN, Imo state Chapter,Senator Samuel Anyanwu who was represented by his campaign Director General, Prof.Protus Nathan Uzoma has described the essence of the Imo SWAN Secondary Schools Table Tennis competition to discover and project new talent, stressing that it is investment in the right direction.

He noted that table tennis is a skill, which if acquired will put food on ones table. He urged the youths not to go into anything that will cause social chaos and promised to reward the winner with two hundred thousand naira, runner up one hundred and fifty thousand naira and third position with a hundred thousand naira.

In his remark, the Chairman of SSWAN Imo State, Rtn Evarest Ezihe, stated that the association is poised at reviving and transforming sports through grassroots. He disclosed that the association has meet with the Sports Commissioner and other stakeholders in sports to intimate them on the need to revive sports in the state. He used the medium to call on other bodies to partner with SWAN in grassroots sports development.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Local Organizing committee of the competition and a national officer of the association, Mazi Sampson Orji disclosed that table tennis is neglected in the South East, adding that it is their duty as watch dog of the sports sector in the society to inform the people on the imperatives of grassroots sports development.

He commended Senator Samdaddy Anyanwu and Elder Aloysius Nnawugo, the Special Adviser to Imo State Governor on Diaspora Affairs and others who contributed towards the success of the competition.

Government Secondary school Owerri are to cruise home with a whooping #350.000,having won both the senior and junior category of the maiden edition of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria Imo State Chapter table tennis competition for secondary schools in the state.

Onwuzuruike Benedict Ifeanyi in SS 2 won in the senior category in straight set,11-8,12-10,2-0,while Goodluck Joshua Onwuzuruike defeated Enema Light 11-7,11-3 2-0,straight set to win the junior category and Nnamdi Mitchael of Holy Ghost College Owerri came third.

The tournament was held on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the prestigious Bashlyks Sports House & Event Centre at New Owerri.

Holy Ghost College Owerri, Imperial Boarding Secondary School Ubomiri in Mbaitoli LGA, St Joseph’s Academy Amaimo, Ikeduru LGA and Government Secondary school Owerri, slugged it out for honoures.

All The Results

Junior Category:

Obiukwu Emmanuel (Holy Ghost College 2-0 Soniru Emetukwam (St. Joseph Academy) 11-9, 11-7

Udochukwu Onwuzuruike (Government Secondary School) 2-0 Clifford Santus (Imperial Boarding Secondary School)

11-4, 11-7

Daniel Nwakuna (Imperial Boarding Secondary School) 0-2 Asie Chidera (St. Joseph Academy) 8-11, 8-11

Eneme Light (Government Secondary School) 2-0 George Njemanze (Holy Ghost College) 11-9, 11-8

Semi-Final

Emmanuel Obiukwu (Holy Ghost Academy) 0-2 Udochukwu Onwuzuruike (Government Secondary School) 10-12, 7-11

Asie Chidera ( St. Joseph College) 0-2 Eneme Light (Government Secondary School) 2-11, 3-11

Third Place Match

Emmanuel Obiukwu (Holy Ghost College) 2-1 Asie Chidera (St. Joseph Academy) 12-14, 11-8, 14-12

Final Match

Udochukwu Onwuzuruike (Government Secondary School) 2-0 Eneme Light (Government Secondary School) 11-7, 11-3

Senior Category

Quarter Final Stage

Mitchell Nnadi (Holy Ghost College) 2-0 Ignatius David (St. Joseph Academy) 11-4, 11-9)

Udeh Nathan (Imperial Boarding Secondary School) 0-2 Ifeanyi Onwuzuruike (Government Secondary School) 8-11, 6-11

Godson Njoku (St. Joseph Academy) 2-0 Chisom Oguledo (Holy Ghost College) 11-7, 11-7

Okoro Uzochukwu (Government Secondary School) 2-0 Achilike Ikechukwu (Imperial Boarding Secondary) 11-4, 11-2

Semi-Final

Mitchell Nnadi (Holy Ghost College) 0-2 Ifeanyi Onwuzuruike (Government Secondary School) 3-11, 2-11

Godson Njoku (St. Joseph Academy) 0-2 Okoro Uzochukwu (Government Secondary School)* 6-11, 4-11

Third Place Match

Mitchell Nnadi (Holy Ghost College) 2-1 Godson Njoku (St. Joseph Academy)

6-11, 11-9, 12-10

Final Match

Ifeanyi Onwuzuruike (Government Secondary School) 2-0 Okoro Uzochukwu (Government Secondary School) 11-8, 12-10