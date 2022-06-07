Imo Governor’s TV Appearance Dispels Death Rumour

By Onyekachi Eze

All suspicions and speculations surrounding the wellbeing of the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma have been doused following his media appearance on a national television, yesterday.

Recall that there had been rumour on his state of health circulating on different social media platforms.

While many claimed the governor is severely sick with partial stroke, in far away India, others allegedly said that he is already dead.

The cheering news therefore is that while the speculations lingered, Senator Uzodinma has shocked his critics by addressing APC faithful prior to today’s national convention.

Fielding questions from Journalists in Abuja, yesterday, shortly after the inauguration of the convention committees for the national convention holding today and tomorrow, Governor Uzodinma tasked all APC faithful to remain steadfast in the party, expressing optimism that APC by 2023 will still retain power after President Buhari’s tenure.

Governor Uzodinma is a co-chairman of the Election Planning Sub-Committee of the Convention which at the end of the exercise will elect the APC 2023 Presidential flag bearer.

Since the news broke out, neither Uzodinma nor his supporters had shown worry on the state of the governor’s health.

But his appearance on Channels TV during the interview session in Abuja could be seen as a diplomatic approach to shut all doubting Thomases.

Again, the official Facebook handle of the Oru East born politician when he posted his presence at a Church Service on Sunday was an indication that all is okay and no cause for alarm. With him in the picture were his wife, his deputy, Prof Placid Njoku, Leadership of the Imo Assembly, family and friends.

The state government has however had, through the commissioner for information and strategy, Declan Emelumba described those peddling falsehood on the governor’s current health as agents of the devil.

Through the statement, and appearance on TV, all confusion, doubts and disbelief about “Onwa Oyoto’s” health condition could be said to have been finally rested.