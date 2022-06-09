2022 Aiteo Cup: Imo Angels Edges -Out Strikers Queens

..Sets Final Showdown With Heartland Queens

Imo Angels FC, Owerri yesterday qualified for the National Aiteo cup after coming from behind to beat Imo Strikers Queens on penalties in a keenly contested match.

The FA cup decider which was played at the Old Stadium, Owerri saw the newly promoted NWFL Championship side go into the lead after 15 minutes into the first stanza.

The Angles managed to equalize few minutes later through Ugwuamaka Chisom only for them to give away a cheap penalty in the dying minutes for Strikers Queens to retake their lead.

Two second half substitutes gave the Angels upper hand as their pressure paid off when Onuekwusi Assumpta profited from a goal mouth scramble to take the tie to the gamble of lottery and penalties which they won 3-4.

Three teams, Heartland Queens who drew buy, Imo Angels FC and Imo Strikers Queens entered for the ladies category and Heartland Queens will on Friday take on Imo Angels in what is a rematch of last Yeats final which the state owned team won on penalties after a 2-2 regulation time score line.

It is expected that both Heartland Queens who are billed for Ijebu -Ode this weekend and Imo Angels will fly Imo states flag in the National Aiteo Cup formerly known as FA Cup later this year.