Sir Obidinma Lauds Oshimen For Equaling Dad’s National Record

..Urges NFF To Honour Elkanah, Yekin, Others

The CEO/President of Elkanah Onyeali Football Academy, Comrade Obidinma Onyeali (Ksc) has extolled Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen for equaling his Late Dad’s national record of scoring 4 goals in a single match for the senior national team

Recall that Napoli of Italy and Nigeria forward, Osimhen equaled the scoring feat of Late Elkanah Onyeali “Mercedes” and late Rashidi Yekini following the Super Eagles 10-0 win against São Tomé and Principe last Monday in Morocco.

The former Lille SC of France gangling striker scored four of the ten goals which gave Nigeria an outrageous and record breaking 10-0 away win which confirmed it was a mismatch.

While commending the former U-17 world champion at Chile 2015 FIFA world cup, Sir Obidinma who doubles as the President of Elkannah Onyeali Care Foundation said the legacy left by his late Dad has continued to motivate the upcoming generations in football adding that it took Rashidi Yekini over 30years to equally the record and another 30years for Osihmen to equal same record set by a man who also was the first Nigerian to be flown from UK to play for the senior national team.

He however expressed worries that most of our heroes including his Dad, Late Elkanah Onyeali and Yekini among others have not been recognized and honoured by the football authorities and the sports ministry.

Sir Obidinma used the medium to urge the Nigeria Football Federation NFF and the Sports Minister, Mr Sunday Dare to ensure that these sports men and women who risk and endanger their lives are always honoured particularly those who have excelled in their majors so as to motivate the upcoming athletes.

Osihmen scored in the 9th, 48th, 65th and 84th minutes to become the third Nigerian to score four goals in a single match behind Elkanah Onyeali in November 28th, 1959 in Lagos, and Rashidi Yekini in July 27th, 1991 in a 7-1 win of Burkina Faso.

Terem Moffi scored a brace while Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon, Oghenekaro Etebo and Emmanuel Dennis each got a goal.