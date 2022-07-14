Bash Marks Birthday With Old -Time Friend, ‘Akpataozuoha’ In Manchester

..Reiterates Desire To Give Back To Humanity

It was indeed a joyous and merry moment for the families of Chief Goodfaith Chibuzor Etuemena “NwaChinemere” and Chief Ugochukwu Inyama “Akpataozuoha” who both share same birth date celebrated with their Spouses, giving God thanksgiving and praises for blessing and sustaining their families especially their relationship.

Reacting to Trumpeta Sports desk over the weekend after the event at Tinapa Restaurant & Bar in Manchester in England, Mr Bash who is the CEO/President of Bashlyks Sports House & Event Centre said he has always valued his relationship with friends adding that his age long friendship with “Akpataozuoha” has been dear to his heart because they share same birth date.

“We have been very good friend’s way back and we value our friendship which is solidified with birth date.

“We thank God for keeping and sustaining our relationship and our endeavors.

The former Heartland FC Chairman who is also based in Manchester also reiterated his desire to continue giving back to humanity especially through sports said he was dedicating his birthday to directing his energy and intellectuals towards working out means by which Nigerian youths can be emancipated through sports adding that he is working with his partners in Turkey and various other cities in Europe to ensure that talented Nigerian players actualise their dream of becoming professional footballers and useful to the society.

He further stated that Bashlykes Sports House is exploring other avenues to also encourage grassroots football development which he noted has started in his community with the annual Unity Football Competition were some talents have already been discovered who are already playing in Europe hoping that many more will follow