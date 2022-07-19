Coordinators of Development Centers Threaten Mass Resignation Over Lack of Funding

.Laments Abandonment By Governor

Weeks after the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma inaugurated the Coordinators of the Development Centers in Imo State, and their Council members, discordant tunes are filtering out of the Areas.

Trumpeta was informed that frustration has set in among the Development Centre Coordinators as they are yet to get the take-off grant promised them by the Governor the day of their swearing-in.

Sources said that anger and disappointment are written on the faces of the Coordinators who had resumed work with all seriousness and optimism.

However, it is learnt that today the Development Centers have gone to sleep again due to lack of actions.

“Are we going to run the offices with our money? Those of us who have been spending their own personal funds to make things happen in the Centers are now tired and disappointed” a Coordinator from Orlu Zone told our reporter.

A visit by our Reporters to some of these Development Centers showed that nothing is happening, even as some of them are still over grown with weeds, while some of them have their premises cleaned, but no furniture and facilities to work with.

Many people from the Areas the Development Centers are sited had went wild with joy thinking that development and Governor patronages will get close to them this time around, but all that hope have evaporated, they said.

It would be recalled that Gov Hope Uzodinma had created more of the Developments Centers, to add to the ones created by the Government of Gov Achike Udenwa, making them run into more than one Hundred in number.

After passing the law, it took time before Governor Uzodinma appointed the Coordinators and their members.

Months after, they were abandoned until, the Gov remembered them a month ago, and inaugurated them.

Now weeks after inauguration, they have been left alone again with no support in form of funding.

Most All Progressive Congress, APC members who spoke to our Reporters advised they Governor to scrap the Centers since there are no funds.

“We thought this would have empowered most of our members (APC) who have not be recognized by this Government. Now, our euphoria of good things to come have been dashed” Chief Josiah Nwoke from Isiekenesi, Ideato South LGA told our Reporter.