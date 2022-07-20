Drama In Morocco, Super Falcons Boycott Training Over Unpaid Allowances By NFF

Super Falcons yesterday protested in Morocco against the Nigeria Football Federation NFF, ahead of their third-place match against Zambia tomorrow.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria reportedly boycotted training on Wednesday morning following the refusal by the Nigeria Football Federation to pay their bonuses. Falcons are said to be demanding immediate payment of their appearance fee ahead of their third-place final match against Zambia. It was gathered that the NFF has promised to fulfill the promises, as at the time of this report, the ladies have not been paid.

The Falcons are scheduled to take on Zambia on Friday at the Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca on Friday in the bronze medal match