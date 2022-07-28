Off Season Friendly: First Mahi FC Earns Essential Lesson in Loss

..Shifts Attention To Don Daniels Challenge

First Mahi FC has taken a bitter but essential lesson from the friendly against Essential Global FC on Tuesday.

A first half goal owing to a defensive blunder by the Mahi lads gave the Essentials a lone goal victory in the very entertaining encounter which was held at the Abajah Mini Stadium in Ozuoha -Abajah, Nwangele LGA.

The Mbano based Essential side took the game to their host early in the encounter with high pressing attack and good ball touches which unsettled the home lads forcing them to give away the balls that eventually resulted to the early and lone goal of the frenetic but frenzy match.

The Coach Gift tutored side however rallied back after going behind as they gradually gained their composure pegging their opponents back in their own half following the coache’s two quick substitutions but but failed to convert the chances created as Egeolu Emmanuel and Lawson in the attack couldn’t get potent enough in front of gaol.

The same fate continued for the home side who piled more pressure on their opponents but still couldn’t make good use of several clear cut chances.

Reacting on the game, Coach Gift said the team is still young but didn’t hide the fact that they have a lot of work to do on their scoring prowess.

Meanwhile, the off -season friendlies continues for the Abajah based side as they next face Don Daniels FC of Nekede in another friendly time also at the Abajah Mini Stadium next Tuesday.