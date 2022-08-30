Uncertainty Surrounds Aiteo Cup After Clubs Withdraw Over Funds

_..Teams Demand For NFF Larges_

Uncertainty and confusion has enveloped the conclusion of this season’s Aiteo Cup Competition following the refusal of clubs to appear at match venues for the rescheduled quarterfinal matches

Trumpeta sports desk gathered that the six teams who were scheduled to play in the rescheduled quarterfinal games at selected centres across the nation failed to show up at the various centres for their matches last Saturday.

According to reports the affected teams complained that their sponsors (state governments) m refuses to fund their travels to execute the games because the season they alleged has ended and that there is nothing to play for since the slot originally meant for the cup winners had been given to Kwara United by NFF.

The report further stated that the teams are also asking the NFF to make available to them the N3m they promised during a peace meeting with the teams if they want them to continue with competition.

Recall that the cities of Jos, Kaduna and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja had been selected by the cup competition organizer to witness top class football action this on Saturday August 27, 2022 as the quarter-final matches of this year’s AITEO Cup competition (men’s version) were supposed to take place.

Niger Tornadoes and Lobi Stars were scheduled to meet in Jos to determine a slot in the semi finals while top-tier teams Wikki Tourists and Nasarawa United were to clash in Kaduna.

Kogi United, the surprise team of this year’s competition, were meant square up against Kano Pillars at the Area 3 Stadium, Abuja.

Heartland FC in the only decided quarter final match had beaten Katsina United on penalties at the Kwara State Sports Complies in Ilorin and already booked a ticket into the semi final.

It would be recalled that the Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation, at its meeting of 18th August adopted the resolutions of a peace meeting of Club representatives with NFF officials that agreed to a rebooting of the AITEO Cup Competition 2022 (men’s version) from the quarterfinal stage.

As at the time of this report, the NFF were yet to react to the situation and a way forward.