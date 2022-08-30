Imo Football Legends Engages Ex -Naze Millionaires In Novelty Game To Honour Iwuanyanwu @ 80

The Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri will be agog on Friday as Imo State born ex-professional footballers under the auspices of Football Legends will trade tackles with Ex-Iwuanyanwu National FC players in a novelty match ear marked as part of the historical programmes to mark Chief Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu “Ahaejiagamba Ndi Igbo” 80th birthday coming up on Sunday.

Addressing Sports Journalists at their Secretariat at the Grasshoppers International Stadium, Owerri over the weekend, Ex- International, Henry Nwosu ‘MON’, the President of Imo Football Legends described Chief Iwuanyanwu as the man that contributed immensely in the overall development of football in the state and Nigeria at large.

Nwosu said that the friendly match will parade star studded old war horses like Isaac Mbaegbu, Mobi Oparaku, Casmir Mbachu, Obinna Obiaka, Kelechi Okali, Sam Anozie, Kevin Uwana, Nicholas Ukadike, Sylvester Oparanozia and himself Ben Nwosu.

Others expected to also feature include, Jonathan Ubanwa, Charles Uzo, Lucky Nwaozuzu, Friday Onyeukwu, Ikechukwu Okere, Marcel Nwachukwu and Uzoma Onugha among others.

He recalled that Chief Iwuanyanwu as their Grand Patron has special passion for humanity and football development, thus he single handedly resuscitated the then moribund Spartans FC, Owerri which he acquired from old Imo State Government and metamorphosed it into Iwuanyanwu Nationale FC, Owerri as the proprietor and financier as the club recorded positive exploits both in Nigeria, West Africa and Africa.

The 1980 Eagles AFCON winner pointed out that Chief Iwuanyanwu as a great Patriot after managing and financing the football club for over a decade, later handed the club to Imo State Government without any conditionality which was renamed as Heartland FC.

Nwosu who informed that they have advanced plans of making the friendly match an annual event in collaboration with Chief Iwuanyanwu’s birthday, as the nation’s Pillar of Sports and in appreciation of his overall contributions towards making the state and the nation proud through the growth and development of football.

According to the Soccer Legends, Chief Lemmy Akakem, the then Chairman of Naze Millionaires as they were called would be the Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee LOC, while plans have equally been concluded to ensure that Senator Hope Uzodimma, Imo State Governor and other prominent Nigerians grace the occasion.