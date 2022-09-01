House of Assembly Seat: Eziefula, APGA Candidate To Declare Assets, Assures Social Contract With Ngor Okpala

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Candidate for Ngor Okpala State Constituency, Imo State House of Assembly Mr. Eziefula Egbuhuzor Opara, has again concluded plans to publicly declare his assets, set to sign a social contract with Ngor Okpala People on constituency allowance/running cost, salary, emoluments and other entitlements to a house of assembly member, which he said would be used for community development projects within his Homeland (Ngor Okpala).

He noted that the abandoned skill acquisition center in Ngor Okpala, will be put to use, so as to impact the area positively.

Mr. Eziefula Egbuhuzor Opara also used the opportunity to advice the government, that SUV’s (Prado Jeeps) given to house of assembly members, can be used for other verifiable projects in their various constituencies.

He further promised to ensure that his seven points agenda which includes:

•Articulate proactive and transparent representation

• Bills and motions that are in line with the social economic and political needs of the people.

• Unifying all stakeholders in the constituency

• Chief Marketing Representative of the Constituency and disapora reach out.

• Youth reorientation, mentoring and engagement.

•Agro Business Enhancement and Technology within Homeland (Ngor Okpala)

• Entire constituency allowance and emoluments to be managed by constituency management committee (CMC), will position his Homeland (Ngor Okpala) when he is elected to the Imo State House of Assembly come 2023.

He concluded with a vow, that he has come to serve his people and not for personal gains.