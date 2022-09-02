Imo SWAN Rejoices With Pillar Of Sports @ 80

Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Imo Chapter felicitates with erudite Engineer and Scientist of repute, Engr Chief (Dr) Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu (Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo) on the occasion of his 80 years birthday which holds on Sunday, September 4th, 2022.

In a press statement signed by Imo SWAN Chairman, Everest Ezihe and Secretary, Tunde Liadi, the Association described Chief Iwuanyanwu as a bridge builder and a selfless philanthropist who puts the interest of others above self and SWAN wishes him well on the attainment of his new age.

Imo SWAN equally notes and salutes Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo’s courage, resilience, selflessness and nobility in always placing the welfare and unity of the nation above self, backed with the vision of a greater Nigeria through investments in people, institutions, sports and governments, without minding tribe or creed.

“We are writing to wish you a happy birthday and to thank you for your service to Imo State and the country as a whole,” Imo SWAN began in the press release.

“You are an inspiration to our Association because of the positive impact we have felt through you, and we hope you have many more years to keep up the good work and to also continue serving your people with your wealth of knowledge and experience.

“As you join the Octogenarian club, we commend you for your remarkable contributions to nation-building. As you mark 80 years of your life’s journey on September 4th, we celebrate you and all that you have accomplished through your humble beginnings to your illustrious career in engineering and sports, culminating to the various awards, titles and other recognition you have achieved.

“I must also commend you for your fearless contributions to national issues and your strategic support to genuine efforts towards making our nation great. As a national icon and elder statesman, we hold you in very high esteem.

“”Imo SWAN appreciates your bravery and fearless leadership. We hope that you have a day of joy and merriment on your birthday.”

Imo SWAN joins family members, friends, business and political associates in celebrating the Octogenarian, who has diligently and progressively risen in engineering and sports angling for people-focused development and supporting visionary and purposeful leadership.

Sports Writers in Imo state, therefore, prayed that the Almighty God will increase Chief Iwuanyanwu, Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo in strength, good health and wisdom to keep serving the nation, and humanity.