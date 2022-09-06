Soronadi Lunches Akarachi Divine Mandate, Concludes Tour of Mbaitoli

In his effort to change the narrative of politics in Mbaitoli/Ikeduru council areas, Comrade Emmanuel Soronadi , the Youth President of Mbieri Nwaotuoke has launched the Akarachi Divine Mandate, a political pressure group with members drawn from across interest groups in Mbaike.

Soronadi , founder of the group while addressing the mammoth crowd during the grand finale of its tour of all the 12 wards in Mbaitoli local government area last Saturday said the campaign is targeted at promoting positive values in Mbaike’s politics .

The vibrant youth president said Akarachi Divine Mandate is a political pressure group single handedly founded by him with members drawn from across interest groups and political divide in Mbaitoli/Ikeduru council areas.

Soronadi who was full of praises for Governor Hope Uzodimma lauded his achievement on road construction particularly Orlu road, Okigwe road among others said the exercise is coming after four weeks of rigorous visits to the interior areas of the council.

According to him,” being a strong advocate of good governance and youths inclusiveness in governance who’s working with likes minds, our aim and objective is to partner and deliver credible candidates during the forthcoming general elections.

The youth leader who attributes the success of the five week grassroots campaign to God , said Akarachi Divine Mandate is willing to use the structure, broadened to create political awareness and participation of Nde Mbaike.

Speaking during the programme ,Dr.Onyewuchi Asinobi, the Mayor of Mbieri community and ex- Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, of the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS)said the people of Mbaitoli have seen a good man who can be trusted and my duty is simply to support those who supports him.

“I’m not looking for any gratification nor political office and not a politician but my duty now is to get people together and identify somebody who is very good, that will serve their purpose. I’m throwing my weight and support for Soronadi because I know he meant well for the people and he will succeed.”

He urged Mbaitoli people to come together and unite, saying if the people of Mbaitoli come together as one, no body vying for leadership position would take them for granted.

The event attracted a whole of politicians in the state. Prominent amongst them is Engr Akarachi Amadi who is the House of Representatives candidate of the APC in the forthcoming general elections. The visibly elated Akarachi who was overwhelmed by the cheering crowd, seized the opportunity to identify with the structure, and pledged not to disappoint them when elected as the rep member for MBAIKE, come 2023.

Dignitaries at the event includes the new SOLAD of Mbaitoli, Hon Hamilton Chinasa Opara, Hon, Ikpamezie, Mbaitoli APC State Constituency Candidate, Hon. Kezie Ogaziechi, Commissioner for Lands, Hon Ifeanyi Nnataraonye, Hon Chinonye Agugbuo, Mbaitoli APC chairman, Chief Onyewuchi Asinobi, Chief Rufus Osueke, other government functionaries.