EUC Homes @7 Presents Anniversary Realtors Promo; opportunity for everyone to make cool cash and benefits

By Imo Trumpeta -
0
82

We are 7 and very grateful!!
We appreciate everyone for their efforts and support towards making EUC HOMES an outstanding company. In respect to that, we are presenting our “7th Anniversary Realtors Promo”💃
An opportunity for everyone to make cool cash and so many other benefits from EUC HOMES🥳

Sell 7 plots of silver spring ext and get 15% commission and iPhone 13

Sell 7 plots of silver spring and get 15% commission and iPhone 13 plus 250k extra consultant cash back

Sell 7 plots of ibeju Royal and get 15% commission and iPhone 13 plus 300k cash back and 2007 Toyota Corolla

Sell 7 plots of brooksville and get 15% commission and iPhone 13 plus 500k cash and 2010 Toyota Corolla

Sell 7 plots of Atlantic Courtyard and get 15% commission iPhone 13 plus 1m cash and 2020 Toyota Corolla

This promo will run from 7th September – 14th September, 2022. It is only applicable to outright payment.

FOR MORE ENQUIRIES CALL OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE 👇🏽👇🏽

Euchomes homepage
https://www.euchomes.com/

08171947272
09080030000
08104645436

All payments should be made in favour of EUC HOMES LTD,
Access Bank(Diamond)
0074256810

SHARE
Previous articleIMHA CLERK BAGS PRESTIGIOUS AWARD
Next article
Imo Trumpeta

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR