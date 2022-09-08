EUC Homes @7 Presents Anniversary Realtors Promo; opportunity for everyone to make cool cash and benefits

We are 7 and very grateful!!

We appreciate everyone for their efforts and support towards making EUC HOMES an outstanding company. In respect to that, we are presenting our “7th Anniversary Realtors Promo”💃

An opportunity for everyone to make cool cash and so many other benefits from EUC HOMES🥳

Sell 7 plots of silver spring ext and get 15% commission and iPhone 13

Sell 7 plots of silver spring and get 15% commission and iPhone 13 plus 250k extra consultant cash back

Sell 7 plots of ibeju Royal and get 15% commission and iPhone 13 plus 300k cash back and 2007 Toyota Corolla

Sell 7 plots of brooksville and get 15% commission and iPhone 13 plus 500k cash and 2010 Toyota Corolla

Sell 7 plots of Atlantic Courtyard and get 15% commission iPhone 13 plus 1m cash and 2020 Toyota Corolla

This promo will run from 7th September – 14th September, 2022. It is only applicable to outright payment.

