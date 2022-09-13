Unlawful Seizure Of SSCE 2022 Result, Imo Principals Take Matter To FG

By Okey Alozie

All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary School (ANCOPSS) which is the umbrella body protecting all the Principals of Public Secondary Schools has now complained to the State and Federal Government on the alleged unlawful seizure of Senior WAEC results in Imo.

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) is said to have withheld the senior WAEC result of over 300 secondary schools in Imo State since two years now.

Last year 2021, the affected schools could not get their Senior WAEC results and this year again being 2022 the results are being with held for no justified reason.

ANCOPSS leaders went to WAEC for clarification but no positive answer was given to them.

ANCOPSS last year reported their matter to Imo House of Assembly and thereafter, the Lawmakers invited the Zonal Head of WAEC.

This year again the West African Examination Council increased the number of schools that are under sanction.

The 300 secondary schools that could not get their results due to alleged malpractices were also de-recognized by the Examination Body.

In addition, the affected schools were fined N 500,000 each.

These sanctions according to experts is politically motivated as it is now being viewed as a calculated attempt to destroy Imo State Education system.

Right now the Principals through the Ministry of Education Owerri have taken their case to Abuja.

The Principals have begged the Minister for State for Education, Dr Goodluck Opiah who incidentally is a son of Imo State, to come to their rescue.

Many students who witnessed this withholding of WAEC result vowed not to register in Imo public school again.