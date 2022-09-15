Make Good Money, Smile to Bank

In the next few years people will be smiling to the bank. What will you be doing?

Sometimes the difference between a successful investor and an unsuccessful person is the lack of foresight.

How far does your vision take you?

𝗦𝗘𝗖𝗨𝗥𝗘 𝗔 𝗣𝗟𝗢𝗧 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 BEAUTIFUL UPTOWN COURTS EXT 𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗛 5𝗠ILLION 𝗗𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗦𝗜𝗧 & 𝗦𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗗 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗕𝗔𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗘 𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗡 𝟯 𝗠𝗢𝗡𝗧𝗛𝗦 TO 12 MONTHS

👉 Location- Along lekki Free Trade Zone Ibeju lekki lagos

👉 Title : GLOBAL C OF O

👉 Price – 10Million

👉 Size of plot – 600sqm

Invest with EUC HOMES this month to enjoy luxury and comfort

UPTOWN COURT EXT has a very close proximity to

*Free trade zone

*Dangote refinery

*Pan Atlantic university

As a result of several beautiful secured estates, government projects, business owner, immigration of investors, and individuals ibeju lekki has developed into a prominent location to invest in.

FOR MORE ENQUIRES CALL OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE 👇👇

Euchomes homepage

https://www.euchomes.com

08171947272

09080030000

08104645436

EUC HOMES