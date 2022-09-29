Imo Govt Moves Against Opposition: Wants Irona, Onyereri, Nwadike, Ufere Arrested

The Imo State Police Command has reportedly obtained Warrant Of Arrest for a former Federal House of Representatives member and former Political Adviser to Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, a former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and current Peoples Democratic Party PDP Orlu Zone Senate candidate, Jones Onyereri.

According to reports gathered by Trumpeta, also wanted by the police is Ihedioha’s Deputy Governor, during his short-lived reign as governor of Imo State, Gerald Irona, as well as Batos Nwadike, Kingsley Ufere, Obinna Duruaku For Converting Government Property To Personal Use

In the different warrants of arrest reportedly obtained by the commissioner of police, Imo State Command, the state police chief said they should be arrested anywhere seen in the state or country.

In the case of Chief Kingsley Ufere and Chief Batos Nwadike, the police commissioner accused them of converting “one (two) Toyota Hilux 2019 model, property of Imo State Government to your personal use” while that of Hon. Jones Onyereri and Chief Obinna Duruaku is conversion of two Ford Rangers, properties of Imo State government to their personal uses and that of His Excellency Gerald Irona was for the possession and illegal conversation of one Land Cruiser V8, Land Cruiser V5 and Toyota Hilux.

It was equally gathered that the Commissioner of Police ordered their arrest anywhere seen.