BUY LAND NOW, MAKE MILLIONS TOMORROW

Ever heard this saying;

“Buy land, they’re not making it anymore”

Land is basically the only investment you can be certain won’t lose value or disappear one day!

Grab the opportunity to own your very own piece of land today by buying a plot of YELLOW LAND COURTS by EUCHOMES .

YELLOW LAND COURTS is one of our finest properties which inculcate luxury, comfort, technology, and style.

Location: Orimedu town ibeju lekki

Title:Excision

Land size: 600sqm

Price:N3M

Investments Edge

-Over 100% land appreciation rate

-Free from Omo-Onile and other encumbrances

-Well structured environment

-New international airport

Infrastructures

-Good Drainage System

-Good Road Networks

-Street light

-Portable Water Supply

-Gate House

Attractions

-New Int’l Airport

-PAN African University

-Dangote Refinery

-Lekki Deep Sea Port

🔥BUY 5 PLOTS OF LAND AND GET 1 FREE PLOT.

🔥 BUY A PLOT OF LAND AND GET FREE DEVELOPMENT FEE AND DOCUMENTATION

Invest Now!!!

For more ENQUIRES contact

08171947272

09080030000

08104645436