BUY LAND NOW, MAKE MILLIONS TOMORROW

Ever heard this saying;
“Buy land, they’re not making it anymore”
Land is basically the only investment you can be certain won’t lose value or disappear one day!
Grab the opportunity to own your very own piece of land today by buying a plot of YELLOW LAND COURTS by EUCHOMES .
YELLOW LAND COURTS is one of our finest properties which inculcate luxury, comfort, technology, and style.
Location: Orimedu town ibeju lekki
Title:Excision
Land size: 600sqm
Price:N3M
Investments Edge
-Over 100% land appreciation rate
-Free from Omo-Onile and other encumbrances
-Well structured environment
-New international airport
Infrastructures
-Good Drainage System
-Good Road Networks
-Street light
-Portable Water Supply
-Gate House
Attractions
-New Int’l Airport
-PAN African University
-Dangote Refinery
-Lekki Deep Sea Port
🔥BUY 5 PLOTS OF LAND AND GET 1 FREE PLOT.
🔥 BUY A PLOT OF LAND AND GET FREE DEVELOPMENT FEE AND DOCUMENTATION
Invest Now!!!
For more ENQUIRES contact
08171947272
09080030000
08104645436