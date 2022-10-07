A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party and a political activist Engr Kinsley Iheanacho, who hails from the same local government with the governor, has accused that the Imo State Governor of insincerity in the fight against insecurity in the state.

He stated this while briefing newsmen in Owerri recently.

The concerned Imo citizen queried the rationale behind the governor’s motive of using non indigenes in the alleged fight against insecurity in the state, revealing that Andoni’s and Hausa’s are mostly the people in the governor’s militia group named Ebubeagu.

The Oru East born politician opined that if actually the governor is sincere in his purported fight against insecurity, that he should have embarked on Town Hall meeting with the affected communities as was done by former Governor Alamesie of Bayelsa State.

He noted that when Alamesie went to the warring communities, that they dropped their arms and made their grievances known to the governor.

He accused the governor of feeling too big to condescend low and interact with the locals.”How can you use strangers to quill insecurity” he queried, stressing that the governor knows what to do if actually he is sincere. He regretted that 14 boys that went for a marriage ceremony in Awo-omamma were killed some time and that the governor labelled them bandits without proper investigation, querying if he has the right to take life.

Iheanacho accused the governor of fuelling insecurity in Oru East Local Government Area so as to use it to rig election.”How can the opposition go to Omuma where he has militarized with Ebubeagu, go to INEC office, he is using his people to play politics “Chief Iheanacho said.

He opined that governor Uzodinma has nothing it takes to govern a state, stressing that the All Progressives Congress APC party has failed Nigerians woefully. He enjoined the masses to be ready to vote them out.