Ikukuoma Foundation Powered Sec Sch Football Tourney In Owerri Zone Kicks -Off Nov 3

.. Organizers, Like -Minds Fitness Club Seeks To Restore Glory Days

The maiden edition of the much celebrated Ikukuoma Foundation Powered Secondary School Football Competition in Owerri Zone will officially kick off tomorrow, Wednesday November 2, 2022 at the training pitch of the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.

According to reports reaching Trumpeta sports desk the soccer tournament which is organized by the Like -Minds Fitness Club, Owerri will see 21 selected Secondary Schools across the 9 LGA that make up Owerri Zone lock horns for the giant trophy.

In his words during the fixtures held at the Imo State Secondary School Management Board at Orlu road, Owerri, the Director General of Ikukuoma Foundation, Comrade Julius Nnaji reiterated the foundations commitment towards uplifting humanity and empowering the youths through sports.

He said the foundations President, Dr Summers VC Neokie “Ikukuoma Mbaise” is always delighted to be involved with activities that can develop human capacity hence they are partnering Like Minds Fitness Club members in sponsoring the secondary school football tournament adding that the next edition would aim to include other sports.

Also, the President of Like Minds Fitness Club, Mr Chuks Dike expressed their dismay at the poor level of sporting activities in our schools saying his members whom he noted are products of school sports including Atlanta ’96 Olympic Gold Medalist, Mobi Oparaku (MoN).

The ex Footballer said their desire to rekindle the glorious days when sports was booming in our school system and Imo was the harvest ground for sporting talents motivated them to come up with such programme commending their sponsor, Ikukuoma Foundation for sharing with their vision.

In the opening games of the tournament according to the Director of School Sports in Imo state, Mr Joe Ajugamonye “Joe Joe”,

Comprehensive Secondary School Amakohia will in opening game by 10am engage Ngor Okpala High School while in the second game by 12noon, Comprehensive Secondary School, Ubomiri will lock horns with Army Day Secondary School, Obinze.