Make Money Now: Invest in Lagoon Courts Land Business to Gain More in Future

LAGOON COURTS is one of our prestigious properties located at Ibeju Agbe town of Ibeju lekki.
It’s a pure splendor with a waterfront and a world-class proposed development, accompanied by a state-of-the-art architectural layout and infrastructure that covers commercial, residential, educational, recreational, and industrial establishments.
Location: Ibeju Agbe town, Ibeju Lekki
Title: Deed of Assignment
Current price: 6.6M
Infrastructures
-Good Drainage System
-Good Road Networks
-External Perimeter Fencing
-Street light
-Portable Water Supply
-Gate House
-24-Hours Backup Electricity
Attractions
-New Int’l Airport
-PAN African University
-Dangote Refinery
-Lekki Deep Sea Port
