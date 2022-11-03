Make Money Now: Invest in Lagoon Courts Land Business to Gain More in Future

LAGOON COURTS is one of our prestigious properties located at Ibeju Agbe town of Ibeju lekki.

It’s a pure splendor with a waterfront and a world-class proposed development, accompanied by a state-of-the-art architectural layout and infrastructure that covers commercial, residential, educational, recreational, and industrial establishments.

Location: Ibeju Agbe town, Ibeju Lekki

Title: Deed of Assignment

Current price: 6.6M

Infrastructures

-Good Drainage System

-Good Road Networks

-External Perimeter Fencing

-Street light

-Portable Water Supply

-Gate House

-24-Hours Backup Electricity

Attractions

-New Int’l Airport

-PAN African University

-Dangote Refinery

-Lekki Deep Sea Port

