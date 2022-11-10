First Mahi, FC Ona -Pal Laud Henco Elite Football Scouting Tourney

..Wants Program In South East

The management and players of First Mahi FC and it’s sister club, FC Ona -Pal have extolled the organizers the just concluded Henco Elite Spark Scouting Football Tournament, 2022 edition held at the Snake Farm pitch, Keffi along Abuja Road, Nasarawa State.

In their separate comments to Trumpeta sports desk on the outcome of the 4 day event, Prince Chidiebere Eze Onuoha and Engr Obinna Paul Peter urged the organizers to also consider bringing the programme down to the South East and the South South in other to give football Academies and young talents the opportunity to also axcel.

Reiterating the importance of sports particularly football in empowering the youths, the football proprietors said sports administrators in our country must begin to approach the business side of doing sports as it is done in developed countries noting that Africa including Nigeria is richly blessed with talents but that we haven’t tapped the them because of lack of infrastructures and the managerial skills to harness the potentials abound in our societies.

He encouraged the Henco Elite Spark group for their visionary activities calling on government and cooperate bodies to partner such groups with the view of restructuring sport into a global business as well as youth empowerment Program.

Scouts from France, Italy, Portugal and Spain attended the Scouting tournament were about 12 Teams showed wonderful skills and football artistry which trilled and awed the scouts.