Excitement Galore As Coach Obinna Dedicates Daughter, Cherish To God

It was an atmosphere of joy, celebration and merriment as award winning Khun Kalifat FC Coach, Obinna Uzohi “Ayaya” and her lovely wife dedicated their beautiful daughter, Cherish Chizaramekpere Uzoho to the almighty God.

The dedication service which was held on Sunday December 18, 2022 at Christ Anglican Church, Owerri was later followed by a reception at No 5 School Road, Owerri.

Football stakeholders in the state and beyond including the management and players of Khun Kalifat all joined the former Papilo FC coach to rejoice over the beautiful gift from God.

Reacting to Trumpeta sports desk shortly after the ceremony, Obinna thanked God on behalf of his family for granting them such a blessing and opportunity to appreciate him for His goodness as he also thanked all who came to rejoice with him and his family praying God for them all to equally find a reason to glorify God in their life.