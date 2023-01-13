Sports Commission Boss, Ogbonna Partners FA To Improve Football In Imo

The executive Chairman of the Imo Sports Commission, Prince Eleazar Onyewuchi Ogbonna “Ambassador” has pledged his readiness to take youths off the streets and revive football in the state.

Ogbonna made the disclosure during a courtesy call on the Chairman of the Imo Football Association, Mazi Amanze Uchegbulam on Thursday in Owerri.

He expressed readiness to restore the glory of Imo state in sports saying he will leave no stone unturned and pledged to work round the clock to achieve same.

Ogbonna said “Imo youths must be taken off the streets. We must revive sports and keep them busy. For us to get international recognition in football, we must upgrade our clubs and academies to standard and I seek your support.

“I have said it severally, you can’t play politics with football and I assure you that from now, the state government will have value for football and other sports”, Ogbonna said.

The FA boss, Uchegbulam promised to support the new Sports Commission Chairman and to restore Heartland FC to the Premier league.

Uchegbulam said “It is painful that sports have been on a decline in Imo. I will support you to bring back the glory of football. The FA has committed and experienced hands to guide you.

“We will support to restore Heartland FC to Premier league but we still insist that their current management must be changed for causing the relegation. We must not reward ineptitude. I assure you that our doors are always open when you need the FA”.

Uchegbulam called for the provision of a bus to help convey match officials during games in the state.