Nigeria National League Holds AGA & Retreat In Abuja Feb 3

The 2023 Annual General Assembly (AGA) of Nigeria National League,the country’s most important league will hold in Abuja,the nation’s capital on Friday 3rd of February,2023.

The AGA an annual precursor to usher in the 2022/2023 new season will be preceded this time by a special retreat same day.

The retreat will hold in the morning from nine O’ clock , with the AGA taking place in the evening from three O’ Clock.

Invited club representatives are expected to arrive Thursday February 2nd and will depart Saturday 4th.

The NNL AGA in its 8th edition and retreat will offer both management of NNL and clubs the chance to rob minds on the road map for the new season.