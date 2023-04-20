SOCHI FOODS: A Major Industrial Leap In Imo State Development

Sochi Foods, a new player in the Nigerian food industry, is poised to become a major manufacturer and marketer of premium quality garri and other cassava byproducts. With a big cassava farm and a technology-driven factory, the company is looking to attract the best professionals to join its team.

The company’s founder, Chief Dom Obiyor, announced the start of Sochi Foods at a chat with our reporter. Obiyor who has over 35 years of experience in industry, said that he saw an opportunity to provide high-quality cassava products to Nigerian consumers and export markets at very good prices.

“Our mission is to become the leading producer and marketer of cassava products in Eastern Nigeria at the start, and eventually, Nigeria,” Obiyor said. “We have invested in a state-of-the-art factory that uses the latest technology to produce garri and other cassava products. We have also established a large cassava farm in Imo State to ensure a consistent supply of high-quality cassava for our processes.”

Sochi Foods’ factory is located in the heart of the cassava-growing region in Eastern Nigeria and has an initial production capacity of 20,000 metric tons per year. The company plans to expand its production capacity in the coming years to meet the growing demand for its products.

Obiyor said that the company is looking for the best professionals to join its team and help it achieve its ambitious goals. “We are looking for talented and experienced professionals who share our passion for producing high-quality food products,” he said. “We offer a dynamic work environment, competitive salaries, and opportunities for career advancement. To make premium quality goods, you need premium quality persons.”

Sochi Foods has already started recruiting professionals in various fields, including crop science and technology, engineering, marketing, and finance. The company will also offer internships and apprenticeships to students and recent graduates to help them gain practical experience and develop their skills. According to Obiyor, “It is part of the endless opportunities we offer”.

“We are committed to developing our employees and helping them achieve their full potential,” Obiyor said. “We believe that our success as a company depends on the talent and dedication of our team.”

Industry experts have welcomed the entry of Sochi Foods into the Nigerian food industry, saying that it will help to increase competition and improve the quality of cassava products in the market.