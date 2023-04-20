Restrictions on registering an account in casino Melbet

Bookmakers usually prohibit the procedure of free registration of new accounts. There are certain restrictions of local legislation, regulatory organizations issuing licenses, and so on. However, there is a way to play without registration and verification of personal data in casino Melbet – for virtual points for free. This allows you to get to know the mechanics of individual games, their percentage of payout, features of the bonus modes falling out. To go to the next level and put a real bet, you need to get a personal profile. This option is not available to everyone.

The main limitation for the casino, except for the regional, is the age. Under-aged users are not allowed to make bets for real money in the casino. That is why dishonest players trying to bypass restrictions may provide other people’s data and give other people’s documents for verification. There is no chance of registering such an account. Current rules regarding restrictions on registration for new users are published on the casino’s official website.

The process of getting a new account on the site

The administration of the site does not impose additional requirements, except for age, so if a player understands that he certainly does not violate the internal rules, he goes through the registration process. It looks like this:

Personal data about yourself, age, phone number or e-mail is specified. You can also transfer data from your social network profile. Then, the authenticity of the number or email is confirmed. Bonuses are activated, platform language is selected, and other settings are made.

You can’t play for money without verification, so before playing in the casino, you need to send the required documents to Melbet administration, as well as payment statements. The verification process takes a few hours if the documents are initially all right. The administration will inform you if further clarifications regarding the sent documents are needed.

If you want to keep your own game account and the money in your account, you need to think up the most complex password, remember it and do not pass it on to anyone. It is necessary to always log out of all gaming accounts after each session on the site. You should also check which Internet networks are connected and whether they are secure enough. When playing through the application, it is important to update it regularly, as the developers regularly improve the security system.