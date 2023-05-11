Newly Wedded Couple Charged To Be Ambassadors Of Christ

.As Ikukuoma Weds WiHearthrob

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

A newly Wedded Couple former Miss Victoria Chinonso Nwafor and Mr Nnamdi Ogueri Nwankwo has been charged to be ambassadors of Christ in their union as husband and wife.

This charge was given during the weekend when the Catholic Priest from Okigwe Diocese,Rev Fr Chibuike Uwakwe was giving his homely at St Mark Catholic Church , Federal Housing new Owerri Umuguma, Owerri, Imo State.

Speaking during the homely, Rev Fr Uwakwe, admonished the couple to also put God first and make him their friend so as to succeed in their marriage.

The Catholic Priest added that the couple should avoid third party, as he advised them to always seek the face of God in all their dealings.

In his advise to the couple, the Parish Priest of St Mark Catholic church New Owerri Rev Fr Franklin Mbah urge them to always follow the instructions given in the book of St Paul to the Romans chapter 8 :3 -35,37-39.

He also charge them to always pray to God daily and to train the children, God will give them in the fear of God and the ways of God.

In his appreciation, Mr Tony Nnamdi Ogueri Nwankwo , said “we sincerely express our heartfelt gratitude to God almighty who made this day a reality. we thank our families, relatives, friends and well wishes for your wonderful support and for witnessing this beautiful day, may God bless and rewards all “.

Speaking to Journalists during the reception, the groom Mazi Nwankwo also used the opportunity to encourage couples and intending couples to have love, trust and respect for each other so that divorce will not be increasing in the Christian families.

In his contribution, the chairman of the occasion, Mazi C.l Chikaka, thanked God for the union of Tony Nnamdi Ogueri (Ikukuoma)and his beautiful wife former miss Victoria Chinonso Nwafor now Mrs Victoria Chinonso Ogueri as he pray God to keep and bless the union to train their children and be a blessing to their generation.

He also charge them to trust each other and also respect each other for the success of the union as he wished them many anniversary’s together.

High point of the occasion was cutting of their cake and first assignment from the couple as the audience witness in admiration of all.

Personalities during the occasion include friends of Ikukuoma both home and abroad. Father of the day Chief Nzeakunaobi