First Mahi Babes Felicitates With Striker, Ijeoma On Her Birthday

.. AS Team Sets For NWFL Nation -wide League

The management and players of First Mahi Babes FC has Felicitated with one of its strikers, Joseph Ijeoma Favour as she marked her birthday celebration on Tuesday.

In a congratulatory massage made available to Trumpeta sports desk from the clubs media, they described the petit Arochukwu in Abia state born winger as an electrifying and talented player with the prospects of becoming a professional footballer.

They prayed for God to grant her a blissful celebration with God’s Favour, Mercy and more Blessings in life.

The club who are preparing for the forthcoming 2023 NWFL Nation -Wide League in Benin City, Edo state later this weekend held a mini celebration for the birthday girl birthing her with water of blessings!