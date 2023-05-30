Inter House Sports: Mountain Crest Reveals Why School Settled For Bashlyks House Centre

One of the best privately owned schools in Imo State, Mountain Crest International School, New Owerri has given reasons for their choice of Bashlyks Sports House and Event Center for all their sporting and recreational activities.

Proprietress of Mountain Crest, Lolo Akudo Okafor said Bashlyks Sports House and Event Center offers one of the best and ideal environment for pupils and students to exercise themselves.

Okafor was speaking when she led pupils and students of the School to the annual Children’s Day celebration on Saturday.

She said the School had surveyed many of the recreational centres with standard sporting facilities in Imo State and came to a conclusion that Bashlyks Sports Centre is one of the best.

She said apart from the availability of many standard training facilities, the Center provides a spacious, serene, secluded and safe environment for kids and children to play or practice sports.

“We have made Bashlyks Sports House and Event Center our number one destination or venue for sports exercises and recreation.You can see we come here every year because it provides the ideal environment for the children,” She explained.

Lolo Okafor who is the wife of the member representing Obowo/Ihitte Uboma Federal constituency, Hon.Chike Okafor thanked the board and management of Bashlyks Sports House and Event Center for their vision in building such an edifice that can accommodate the need and interest of people from different walks of life.

Earlier, the School proprietress was presented with an award by the Chairman of Bashlyks Sports House and Event Centre, Chief Goodfaith Chibuzo Etuemena a.k.a Bash for her contribution to education in the state.

