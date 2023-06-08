First Mahi Babes Celebrates ‘Skippo Tacy’ On Her Birthday

First Mahi Babes FC on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, rejoiced with their captain, Ayah Theresa as she marked her birthday alongside her twin sister.

In an emotional outpour of love and appreciation to God Almighty for adding another 365 days to the life of “Skippo Tacy” as she is fondly called, the players and management members of the NWFL Nation-Wide League side took to their social media handles to celebrate the cool and always calm “Skippo”.

They all prayed for God’s ceaseless love, care and blessings upon her.

Ayah Theresa “Tacy” captained the team during their run in this seasons Women Federation Cup where they narrowly lost 0-1 in the round of 32 to an NWFL Premier League side, Royal Queens FC of Asaba.

She was also instrumental when she also led the young women football Abajah in Nwangele LGA based side to an impressive run at the just concluded NWFL Nation -Wide League in Benin City, Edo State where they narrowly lost promotion to the NWFL Championship league.